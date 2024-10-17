The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) Stage II 2024 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 82/2024. Candidates can download their final result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

A total of 6,994 candidates have qualified for the exam. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam will appear for document verification process. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1487 vacancies.

“The final seat position for allocation and detail procedure will be published on October 23, 2024, and online filling of choice will start from October 23, 2024, to October 30, 2024, till 5.00 pm,” reads the official notification.

Category Wise Cut off percentage Category Percentage cut off of qualified candidates UR/EWS 50.00 OBC 45.00 SC/ST 40.00 UR-PWBD 46.458 OBC-PWBD 40.833

Steps to check the AIIMS NORCET result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement section Click on Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7) Check your result Save the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the AIIMS NORCET result.