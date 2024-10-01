The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will likely release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) Stage II 2024. Once out, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the notification, 7829 candidates have been called for the NORCET-07 Stage-II exam scheduled to be conducted on October 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1487 vacancies.

Steps to download NORCET 7 Stage II admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the login tab Key in you login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The Stage I CBT was held on September 15, 2024.