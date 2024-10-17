The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key of the UGC NET June 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in . The results are expected to be released soon.

UGC NET 2024 was conducted from August 27 to September 5, 2024.

Steps to download UGC NET final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET 2024 final answer key.