Punjab and Sindh Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Apprentices. Candidates can register for the posts on the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in till October 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 Apprentice vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 28 years as on October 1, 2024. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation degree from a recognised University/ Institute or any equivalent qualifications recognised as such by the central government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to other category candidates. Taxes and payment gateway charges applicable.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website punjabandsindbank.co.in On the homepage, click on the Apprentice registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.