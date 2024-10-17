The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Seed Officer posts under Advt. No. 12/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 24, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 vacancies.

Steps to download Seed Officer answer key 2024

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Seed Officer answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Seed Officer answer key 2024.

Direct link to Seed Officer objection format 2024.