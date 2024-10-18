The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has opened the application window for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in till November 4, 2024. The correction window will open from November 5 to 8, 2024.

The exam will tentatively be conducted on January 1, 2025. Paper I and Paper II will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks each. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available on the official website.

Application Fee Category Paper-I Paper-II Both Papers General/ OBC (only for Punjab) Rs 1000 Rs 1000 Rs 2000 SC/ ST/ Differently abled (only for Punjab) Rs 500 Rs 500 Rs 1000 Ex-servicemen (self) (only for Punjab) Nil Nil Nil Other states (for all categories) Rs 1000 Rs 1000 Rs 2000 ** If dependant of Ex-Servicemen, then the fee shall be paid as per categories listed above to which he/she belongs.

Steps to apply for Punjab TET 2024

Visit the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click on PSTET registration link Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

About PSTET 2024

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper I for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.

