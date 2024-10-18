The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the admit card for the Post Basic B.Sc . Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing ( M.Sc . Nursing) Selection Test. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on October 26 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The applicants are directed to report for the first and second shifts between 7.00 am and 8.00 am and 12.00 noon and 1.00 pm, respectively.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PBBSc & M.Sc Nursing admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.