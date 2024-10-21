NABARD recruitment 2024: Application for 108 Office Attendant posts at nabard.org ends today
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nabard.org till October 21, 2024.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will close the recruitment application form for the Office Attendant post in Group 'C' Service—2024 today, October 21, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website, nabard.org.
The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 108 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicants should be between the ages of 18 years to 30 years. The candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD/ EXS category will be eligible for age relaxation.
Educational Qualification: A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from a recognized board. More details in the notification below:
Direct link to Office Attendant notification 2024.
Application Fee
|Category of Applicants
|Application Fee
|Intimation Charges, etc.
|Total Fee
|For SC/ST/PWBD/EXS
|—
|Rs 50
|Rs 50
|All others
|Rs 450
|Rs 50
|Rs 500
Steps to apply for Office Attendant Posts 2024
- Visit the official website www.nabard.org
- On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
- Click on the Office Attendant application link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Office Attendant posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.