The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant in Group 'C' Service- 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org till October 21, 2024.

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 108 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria as on Oct 1, 2024

Age Limit: The applicants should be between the ages of 18 years to 30 years. The candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD/ EXS category will be eligible for age relaxation.

Educational Qualification: A candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from a recognized board. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to Office Attendant notification 2024.

Application Fee Category of Applicants Application Fee Intimation Charges, etc. Total Fee For SC/ST/PWBD/EXS — Rs 50 Rs 50 All others Rs 450 Rs 50 Rs 500

Steps to apply for Office Attendant posts 2024

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Office Attendant application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Office Attendant posts 2024.