The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website keralapsc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 25, 2024.

“…Complaints regarding answer key in respect of OMR examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR profile of candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key (Both days included),” reads the notification. The complaints received after the publication of the final answer key will not be entertained.

The exam was conducted on October 19, 2024.

Steps to download Clerk answer key 2024

Visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerk answer key 2024 (Tamil).

Direct link to Clerk answer key 2024 (Malayalam).

Direct link to Clerk answer key 2024 (Kannada).

