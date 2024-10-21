The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam date, details of the exam center, and admit card release date for the Programmer Competitive Examination. The examination will be conducted on October 27 in two shifts — 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Candidates can download the admit card through the commission website or SSO website from October 24. Candidates should get the information of the examination district allotted for the said examination by logging on to the SSO Portal.

The candidates should report to the examination center 60 minutes before the examination. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

“Candidates should appear at the examination center with updated original Aadhar card (color print) for identification,” reads the official notification.