The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will start the application form for recruitment to various posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 17/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till November 19, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 241 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115

Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10

Statistical Officer: 18

Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 05

Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Botany): 02

Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 02

Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 05

Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 09

Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture): 02

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 11

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botany): 05

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 05

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 12

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 40

Application Fee

Categories Fees General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities Rs 400

Steps to apply for RPSC Agriculture Department posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference