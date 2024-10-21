The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Apprentices (Trade Apprentices, Graduate Apprentices and Technician Apprentices) for the year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at grse.in till November 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 230 Apprentice posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website grse.in On the homepage, go to the Careers—Engagement of Apprentices and Trainee Open the Apprentice notification and click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.