The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds ( SWAYAM ) January 2025 Semester. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the registrations for SWAYAM July 2024 Semester are underway at swayam.nta.ac.in . Candidates can fill out their application forms by October 31, 2024. The correction window will open from November 1 to 3, 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 15 in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General (UR) category is Rs 750 (per course) and Rs 600 (per course) for additional Course(s). The fee for the SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category is Rs 500 (per course) and Rs 400 (per course) for additional Course(s).

Direct link to SWAYAM 2024 information bulletin.

Direct link to register for SWAYAM July 2024.