The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will today end the application form for the National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) 2024 registration. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till today, October 22, 2024.

The computer based test will be released later. The exam will be held for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There’s no negative marking. For more details, candidates can refer to the application schedule.

Direct link to the application schedule.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General (UR) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 4000, whereas Rs 3500 is applicable to General-EWS/ OBC-(NCL). The SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender candidates have to pay Rs 3000. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the NTET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NTET 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the homepage, click on the NTET 2024 registration link Register and process with the applicable process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NTET 2024.