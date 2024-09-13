The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

The exam was conducted from July 25 to 27. A total of 2,25,335 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,63,529 appeared.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of the scores and providing the complete data to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for further action at their end. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA after the declaration of the final result by CSIR,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET June result 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 score card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.