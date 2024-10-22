The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for recruitment of various posts at the High Court of Gujarat, District Court, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts under Recruitment Drive-2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The examination will be on October 26 and 27. The recruitment process is taking place for 6 different posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Name of the post   Date  Shift Time  Duration
Computer Operator     October 26, 2024  Morning 09.30 am to 11.30 am 120 min
Court Manager October 26, 2024  Afternoon  01.00 pm to 03.00 pm 120 min
Driver October 26, 2024  Evening   04.30 pm to 06.00 pm 90 min
Court Attendant  October 27, 2024  Morning 09.30 am to 11.30 am 90 min
Deputy Section Officer October 27, 2024  Afternoon  01.00 pm to 03.00 pm 90 min
Process Server/Bailiff October 27, 2024  Evening   04.30 pm to 06.00 pm 90 min

Vacancy Details

  • Computer Operator - 148
  • Court Manager - 21
  • Driver - 34
  • Court Attendant - 208
  • Deputy Section Officer - 122
  • Process Server/Bailiff - 168

Steps to download the admit card

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  3. Fill the details
  4. Download the admit card
  5. Save the admit card and print it for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.