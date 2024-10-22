The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for recruitment of various posts at the High Court of Gujarat, District Court, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts under Recruitment Drive-2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The examination will be on October 26 and 27. The recruitment process is taking place for 6 different posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Name of the post Date Shift Time Duration Computer Operator October 26, 2024 Morning 09.30 am to 11.30 am 120 min Court Manager October 26, 2024 Afternoon 01.00 pm to 03.00 pm 120 min Driver October 26, 2024 Evening 04.30 pm to 06.00 pm 90 min Court Attendant October 27, 2024 Morning 09.30 am to 11.30 am 90 min Deputy Section Officer October 27, 2024 Afternoon 01.00 pm to 03.00 pm 90 min Process Server/Bailiff October 27, 2024 Evening 04.30 pm to 06.00 pm 90 min

Vacancy Details

Computer Operator - 148

Court Manager - 21

Driver - 34

Court Attendant - 208

Deputy Section Officer - 122

Process Server/Bailiff - 168

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Fill the details Download the admit card Save the admit card and print it for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.