The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Clinical Psychologist posts under Advt. No. 16/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 28, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 18, 2024. The Commission has notified a total of 41 vacancies.

“All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper. Suggestions regarding question nos. and options other than provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) shall not be considered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Clinical Psychologist answer key 2024

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Clinical Psychologist answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Clinical Psychologist answer key 2024.

Direct link to Clinical Psychologist objection window 2024.