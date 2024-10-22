The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the subject knowledge test schedule for the posts of Assistant Architect (Group-B) in Architecture Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 13/2024). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on October 27 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Candidates will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen / verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos / signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Asst Architect admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference