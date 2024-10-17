The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the final result for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) 2024 (Advt. No. 01/2024) posts. Eligible candidates can check their final results through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The commission has selected 111 candidates for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). The Civil Judge Main written exam 2024 was conducted from July 12 to 14, 2024.

Steps to check the result for Civil Judge (Junior Division)

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Final Result for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) - 2024 (Advt. No. 01/2024) Check the final result Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the result for Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts.