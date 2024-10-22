The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the official notification for the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher’s posts 2024 for Government Secondary Schools under the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha under Advt. No.4231/OSSC. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ossc.gov.in from October 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts till November 29, 2024.

Applicants can make changes to their forms up to December 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6025 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for LTR Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the LTR Teacher 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference