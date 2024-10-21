The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Statistical Assistant posts under the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 23, 2024. The exams were conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download Statistical Assistant answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.