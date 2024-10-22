The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the PET/ Skill Test of Assistant Grade III posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The skill test will be conducted on October 26 and 27, 2024.

“In case, any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office in person on 23.10.2024 and 24.10.2024 between 11 AM to 3 PM and through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in upto 24.10.2024 (1.00 PM). No request will be entertained by any other source of correspondence in this regard,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Grade III admit card 2024

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Grade III admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Grade III admit card 2024.