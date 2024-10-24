OSSC CGLRE CV admit card out; 826 candidates to appear
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the certificate verification admit card of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2023 (Advt. No. 4004/OSSC dtd.07.10.2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
A total of 826 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification. The CV will be conducted from October 28 to November 2 in the Commission’s office at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar. The CV will be held in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm.
Steps to download CGLRE CV admit card 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the OSSC CGLRE CV admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CGLRE CV admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.