The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the certificate verification admit card of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2023 (Advt. No. 4004/OSSC dtd.07.10.2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 826 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification. The CV will be conducted from October 28 to November 2 in the Commission’s office at Unit-II Bhubaneshwar. The CV will be held in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm.

Steps to download CGLRE CV admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OSSC CGLRE CV admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGLRE CV admit card 2024.