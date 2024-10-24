The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the exam calendar of 2024-25 and 2025-26. Candidates can download the exam calendar from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Junior Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2024 for various departments will be conducted from November 16 to 20, 2024. The offline exam for the post of Animal Attendant 2023 will be held from December 1 to 3, 2024. The Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 and Social Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 will be held on June 2, 2025.

The Female Health Worker (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 will be conducted on June 5, 2025.The Community Heath officer (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 and Nurse (Contractual) Recruitment Exam 2025 will be held on June 6,2025. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

