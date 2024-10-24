Union Bank of India ( UBI ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at unionbankofindia.co.in till November 13, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill 1500 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on October 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A full-time/regular Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a University/Institution recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Application Fee Category Amount Payable GEN/EWS/OBC Rs 850 For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates Rs 175

Steps to apply for LBO posts 2024

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitments—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2025-26 Click on the application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for LBO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.