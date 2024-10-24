The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) Comp. Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from October 26 to 28, 2024.

A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exams were conducted from September 9 to 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 37

English: 27

Political Science: 05

History: 03

Samanaya Sanskrit: 38

Sahitya: 41

Vyakaran: 36

Dharmshastra: 0 3

Jyotish Ganit: 02

Yajurved: 02

Jyotish Falit: 01

Rigved: 01

Samanay Darshan: 01

Bhasha Vigyan: 02

Yoga Vigyaan: 01

Steps to download Asst Professor answer key 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASST. PROF. (SANSKRIT COLLEGE EDUCATION) 2024 answer key link for various posts The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview round. The written exam consist of 200 marks.