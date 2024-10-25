The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research ( JIPMER ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor in various specialties/ super-specialties. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in from October 29 to November 21 by 4.30 pm.

Earlier, the application had to start from October 25 but due to technical issues, it will begin from October 29.

A total of 80 vacancies have been notified, of which 26 vacancies are for Professor posts (JIPMER, Puducherry), 35 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Puducherry), 2 for Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal), and 17 for Assistant Professor (JIPMER, Karaikal). Candidates can check the detailed notification below before applying.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Application Fee UR/OBC/EWSs Rs 1500+Transaction charges as applicable SC/ST Rs 1200+Transaction charges as applicable PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) Exempted from application fees