The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has invited candidates to make changes to the National Teachers Entrance Test ( NTET ) 2024 application forms. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in till October 26 up to 11.50 pm.

NTET 2024 will be conducted on November 19 at various examination centres across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for 2 hours. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There’s no negative marking. The exam is conducted for candidates who desire to take up the teaching profession, on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

Direct link to NTET 2024 notification.

Steps to make changes to NTET form 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/ On the homepage, click on the NTET 2024 application correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference