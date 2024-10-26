IBPS admit card 2024 released for CRP PO/ MT XIV; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary admit card for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in till October 30, 2024.
The preliminary exam will be conducted for one hour. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card 2024
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.