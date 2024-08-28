The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) will today, August 28, close the online registration window for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) and Specialist Officers in participating Banks ( CRP SPL-XIV ). Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in . Earlier , the application deadline was August 21, 2024.

The CRP PO/MT-XIV Pre-Examination Training (PET) will be held in September 2024. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in October 2024. The Prelims results are scheduled to be declared in October/ November 2024. The CRP SPL-XIV Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in November 2024 and the admit cards will be available to download in October 2024. The Prelims results are scheduled to be declared in November/ December 2024.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in December 2024 and the admit card will also be released in December. The results are likely to be announced in January/ February 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV and 896 vacancies in CRP SO XIV. Applicants can check the examination details, vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the PO/ MT notification 2024.

Here’s the CRP SO XIV notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for CRP PO/ MT XIV and CRP SO XIV posts

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV and CRP SO XIV application link Register on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRP PO/ MT XIV posts 2024.

Direct link to apply for CRP SO XIV posts 2024.