The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserve list for the Civil Service Mains Examination 2023. The commission has recommended 120 candidates out of which 88 candidates are from the General category, 5 from the EWS category, 23 from the OBC category, 3 from SC, and 1 from the ST category.

The result of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was declared on April 16, 2024. The commission had recommended 1016 candidates for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1143 vacancies. The candidature of 30 candidates is kept provisional.

Steps to check the reserve list

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Reserve list Check the your result Save the reserve list for future reference

