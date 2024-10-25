The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The commission has released the merit list of 641 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on April 21, 2024. The exam is conducted to admit the candidates to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/ NA I result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the NDA/ NA 1 result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA/ NA 1 result 2024.