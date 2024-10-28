Allahabad High Court has announced the results of the Research Associates posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.

A total of 71 candidates have been declared qualified in the Screening Test and Interview Test conducted on September 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

“It is hereby informed to all the concerned that in pursuance of the ADV. NO.-01/Research Associates/2024, the Screening Test and Interview Test of the shortlisted candidates was conducted on 28.09.2024 against 31 advertised posts. The List of 71 candidates has been prepared in order of merit and the same has been uploaded on the official website of Allahabad High Court ( www.allahabadhighcourt.in ) ,”

Steps to download Allahabad HC Research Associate result

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Research Associates 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Take a printout for future reference

