The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has activated the mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering 2025 ( GATE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can take tests via links available on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in . The links have been activated for 38 subjects.

“The features in the actual GATE 2025 exam may be different from those available in the static mock test links. The mock test is not an indication of the topics from which the questions will appear in the GATE 2025 exam. Please consult the syllabus page for more details. The relative number of MCQ, MSQ, and NAT questions in the GATE 2025 exam may be different from that in the Mock Test,” reads the notification.

GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The result will be announced on March 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.