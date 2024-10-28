The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule through the official website sbi.co.in.

The interview process will start on November 11 and end on November 18. The reporting time will be 9.30 am and 12.30 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1497 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the current opening tab Click on the interview schedule link Check the interview schedule

Direct link to check the interview schedule.