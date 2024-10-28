The National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh ( UP NHM ) has reopened the online application window for the recruitment of Common Health Officer (CHO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in till November 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7401 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Earlier, the UP NHM had notified a total of 5582 CHO vacancies. The applications were invited from January 29 to February 7, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on November 17, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) OR Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards shall be eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CHO posts 2024

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHO 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit and download the forms

Direct link to apply for CHO posts 2024.