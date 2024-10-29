The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the examination dates for the State Service Preliminary Examination-2025. The examination of SSE prelims will be held on February 16, 2025. The preliminary examination will be conducted in two sessions at various district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh.

The commission notifies that the syllabus and examination scheme of the examination will be the same as that of State Service Examination-2024.

The notification of the examination will be published on the website as soon as possible. Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online accordingly. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

“Candidates should ensure that they are eligible for the examination as per all the conditions of the advertisement (age, educational qualification, caste etc.). If the information / certificate or any other fact given by the candidate regarding the examination is found to be incorrect, then such candidates will be debarred from the examinations of the Commission,” reads the official notification.