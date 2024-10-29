The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CSEET ( CS Executive Entrance Test ) November 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

Direct link to CSEET Nov 2024 notification.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET Nov admit card 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET November 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSEET Nov 2024 admit card.