ICSI CSEET Nov 2024 admit card released; exam in November
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
Direct link to CSEET Nov 2024 notification.
Steps to download ICSI CSEET Nov admit card 2024
Visit the official website icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET November 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CSEET Nov 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.