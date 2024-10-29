The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the interview call letter for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D] under Advt. No. 34/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The interview will be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts.

The candidates appearing for the interview/viva-voce must bring their original documents along with self attested photocopies. The list of document includes: HSLC/HS Admit/ Marksheet/ Pass Certificate as a proof of age, HSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate, HSSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate, Degree Marksheet (All Semesters) and Pass Certificate, CGPA Conversion Formula of the respective universities and others. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Asst Engineer interview call letter

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AE (Mechanical) interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE (Mechanical) admit card.