The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 registrations are underway on Xavier School of Management’s official website xatonline.in . The last date to apply for the exam is November 30, 2024. XAT 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025.

The admit card will be released on December 20, 2024. The result will be announced on January 31, 2025.

The XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. For more than 75 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 250+ institutes for the admission.

Direct link to XAT 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs 2200. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Indian candidates applying for GMP through GMAT will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500 and the fee for NRI/Foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs 5000.

Steps to apply for XAT 2025

Visit the official website xatonline.in Register yourself and verify the email ID Fill up the form, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference