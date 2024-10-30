The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under the reserve list common recruitment process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for the recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) and Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ibps.in till November 28.

In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website ibps.in On homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the result link Fill your details and check the result Save it for future reference and take a print out

Direct link to the Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) result.

Direct link to the Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts results.