The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has announced the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (interview/viva voce/personality test) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the medical examination. The interview was conducted from October 21 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies.

“Marks cards shall be available on the website of the Commission after completion of the selection process and after forwarding the select list to the Government for making appointments,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CCE interview result 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the CCE interview result 2023 link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference