The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website icai.org.

As per a report by Indian Express, female students have secured the top three ranks in the CA Intermediate exam. Candidate Parami Umesh Parekh has secured the top rank in the CA Intermediate September 2024 exam with a score of 484 out of 500. Her overall percentage is 80.67%. Tanya Gupta and Vidhi Jain secured second and third ranks, respectively.

Central Council Member and Member of the Startup Committee of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on his official X account, stating, “The CA Intermediate results are out, and there’s a historic moment to celebrate—this time, all three top rankers are women. It’s a powerful sign of how the profession is shifting. Currently, women make up about 30% of ICAI’s membership, a number that’s expected to grow to 50% in the next five years. The progress has been remarkable: in 2008, there were only about 8,000 female members. By 2018, that number had soared to 80,000, and today, it has surpassed 125,000.”

The September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination took place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The CA Intermediate examination for group 1 candidates was held on September 12, 14 and 17. For group 2, the Inter exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Steps to check the ICAI result

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, go to the students—Announcements Click on the ICAI result link Select the particular exam Fill your details and check result Save the result and print it for future reference

