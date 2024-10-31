The Indian Post Payments Bank ( IPPB ) will soon close the application window for the Executive post of Gramin Dak Sevak from the Department of Posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website ippbonline.com till today, October 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 344 vacancies. The last date of printing application form is November 15.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates have to be 20 years to 35 years as of September 1.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

Experience: Candidates should have a minimum experience of 2 years as GDS. For more details, candidates should refer to the official detailed notification.

Application Fee

Candidates should pay the application fee of Rs 750. The application fee is non refundable.

Steps to apply for IPPB Executive posts

Visit the official website www.ippbonline.com Under the Media section, click on the Careers link Go to the ‘Engagement of Gramin Dak Sevak from Department of Posts to IPPB as Executive’ Click on apply now Fill your details and fill the application form Save the application form and take a print out

