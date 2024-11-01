The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will end the recruitment applications for various Group C posts under Advt. No. 6/UKSSSC/2024 today, November 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates can change their applications from November 5 to 8, 2024. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 751 Group C posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Categories Fee
Unreserved/ OBC Rs 300
SC/ST/EWS/Divyang Rs 150
Orphan Rs 0

Steps to apply for Group C posts 2024

  1. Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Group C posts 2024 application link
  3. Register and proceed with the application process
  4. Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference

