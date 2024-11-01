Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the Group-III Services Exam schedule under Advt. No. 29/2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 17 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and November 18 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in from November 10, 2024.

“Candidates will be allowed inside the Examination Centre from 08:30 AM onwards for forenoon session and 1:30 PM onwards for afternoon session on the day of examination. The Examination Centre Gate will be closed by 09:30 AM for forenoon session and 2:30 PM for afternoon session and no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the gates are closed. The candidate must ensure that the copy of downloaded Hall Ticket used for the first session of examination has to be used for the remaining sessions,” read the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

Steps to download Group 3 admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference