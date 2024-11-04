JNVST Admission 2025: Class 9, 11 lateral entry registration deadline extended till Nov 9
Candidates can register for the exam at navodaya.gov.in till November 9, 2024.
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for Class IX and XI Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website navodaya.gov.in till November 9, 2024.
The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2025. Candidates can check eligibility, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to Class IX Lateral Entry notification 2025-26.
Direct link to Class XI Lateral Entry notification 2025-26.
Steps to register for JNVST 2025 Class IX, XI
Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in
Click on the JNVST Class IX and Class XI Lateral Entry 2025 registration link
Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview
Submit the form and download
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Class IX lateral entry 2025.
Direct link to apply for Class XI lateral entry 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.