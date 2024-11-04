The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will start the online application for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at bseh.org.in till November 14, 2024. The correction window will open from November 15 to 17, 2024.

The Level 1, 2, and 3 exams will be conducted for 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. The exam is conducted for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HTET 2024 notification.

Application Fee

Category For One Level Only For Two Levels For Three Levels All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 SC and PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200

Steps to apply for HTET

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the application Fill your details Submit the application and save the application Take a print the application