The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the Junior Assistant post. Eligible candidates can check the schedule through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The written examination was held on August 25, 2024. The DV will start on November 7 and end on November 14th. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

“In case, any item number/advertisement notification not being reflected in Annexure "B" against any candidate name/roll number, such candidates are advised to submit clubbing requests as per the format enclosed (Annexure C) on November 4 at JKSSB, Central Office, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Central Office, Zamzam Complex, Rambagh, Srinagar. No further claim in this regard shall be entertained by JKSSB after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other medium,” reads the official notification.

Document List

The candidates are required to produce following documents/certificates in original, along-with one set of self-attested copies, before the designated Document Verification Committee(s):

Copy of Application Forms

Two passport size recent colour photographs

One original photo ID Proof I.e. Aadhar card/Voter Card/Pan Card/Passport etc

D.0.B Certificate (10th Diploma/Marks card)

Valid Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories

Domicile Certificate

Graduation Degree from recognized University

Prescribed Qualification/Certificates as per Advertisement Notifications

Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller/Registrar of the concerned University/Institute/Board in respect of candidates, who have obtained the qualification from outside the UT of J&K

Checklist sheet/form to be submitted by candidates at the time of their D.V. (as per Annexure-D)

The candidates must also submit their order of preferences for various items/posts/advertisements (as per Annexure-E) in offline mode to the Document Verification committees